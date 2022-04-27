ZP primary education dept will implement 15% fee waiver across schools

PUNE The primary education department of the zilla parishad (ZP) on Tuesday issued a notification that it will implement the 15% fee waiver announced by the government last year. The department in the notification stated that the fee waiver as announced by the government will be implemented across all schools in its jurisdiction.

“The fee waiver will be 15% of the total fee for the academic year 2021-22. In case of parents who have already paid the full fees, their fees should be adjusted in the next few months or the next academic year. The district fee regulation authority (DFRC) will be the final authority to take cognisance of complaints regarding fee waivers. Also, schools cannot stop the online education of students whose parents were unable to pay the fee during the pandemic,” said Sandhya Gaikwad, education officer, primary school, ZP.

She added that the government resolution (GR) will be implemented in all schools in the Pune region.

Jayshree Deshpande, president of the parents’ association, said that the fee waiver should be implemented for both the years - 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“The base of the GR is the Supreme Court (SC) order which stated that a fee waiver of 15% should be given for 2020-21 and the GR states for 2021-22. The fee waiver should be given for both the years as parents have suffered financially due to the pandemic. Moreover, there are parents whose children have left previous schools and their fees should be refunded. Parents whose children are continuing in the previous schools should get reimbursement according to the notification,” said Deshpande.