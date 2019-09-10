Pune police search DU professor Hany Babu’s residence in Elgar case

cities

Sep 10, 2019

PUNE The Pune police on Tuesday conducted a search at the house of Delhi University professor Hany Babu MT, 45, a resident of sector 78, Noida, Uttar Pradesh in relation to the Elgar Parishad case.

Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune, confirming the above said police have seized electronic devices from Hany Babu’s possession, but did not arrest him.

“This search was conducted with respect to an offence registered at Vishrambaug police station, Pune City related to Elgar Parishad under section 153(A),505(1)(B), 117,120(B),121,121(A),124(A),34 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13,16,17,18,18(B),20,38,39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities Preventive Act, 1967,” read a statement from DCP Singh.

A video of the entire search operation has been recorded and the panchnama provided to Hany Babu, the police statement said.

The legal representatives of Sudha Bharadwaj, a lawyer and an activist who was arrested from her Faridabad house last hear, had raised questions against the police procedure during her arrest. The other non-Marathi speaking activists had also alleged that the police had not provided panchnamas in English, after requests were made.

The Pune police team, which conducted the search, included DCP Singh, assistant commissioner of police Shivaji Pawar, who is investigating the case, and a cyber expert, among others.

Sep 10, 2019