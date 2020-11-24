e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune reports 828 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths

Pune reports 828 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: The state health department reported over 828 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and seven deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.47 lakh Covid cases of which 3.22 lakh have recovered, 7,331 have been reported dead and 17,820 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 417 new cases taking the total count to 178,118 and two deaths taking the death toll to 4,169, while PCMC reported 179 new cases taking the final count to 87,662 and two deaths with 1,244 as death toll. Pune rural reported 232 new cases taking the final count to 82,009 and three deaths taking the death toll to 1,885, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 4,086 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 16.58 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.69%. Also, 5,439 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 17.89 lakh.

In addition, 30 Covid19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 47,700. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.61%. Out of 10,366,579 laboratory samples, 1,789,800 have been tested positive (17.27%) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 536,649 people are in home quarantine and 6,221 people are in institutional quarantine.

top news
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In