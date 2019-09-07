Punjab Bandh against TV serial disrupts train, bus services in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:16 IST

The Punjab bandh call by the Balmiki community to protest against distorted “historical facts” in “Ram Siya Ke Luv-Kush”, a serial on Colors TV, affected bus and rail services in the district on Saturday.

Protesters laid siege at railway gate number S28 in Amritsar, affecting movement of seven Ludhiana-bound trains. Passenger rush surged at the Ludhiana railway station due to delay of up to three hours in the arrival of two Amritsar-New Delhi trains (12014 and 12460), Amritsar-Chandigarh train (12242), Amritsar-Lal Kuan train (14616), Amritsar-Banmankhi train (14618), Amritsar-Haridwar train (12054) and Amritsar-Katihar train (15708).

Similarly, members of the Balmiki community staged a protest outside the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Ludhiana, affecting movement of buses from morning till afternoon.

Commuters had a tough time as Jalandhar-bound buses were completely blocked, while others had a delayed start. Besides, as National Highway 44 was also blocked by protesters in Jalandhar, some private operators opted for village routes to reach the city.

Parvinder, a passenger headed to Amritsar, said no bus was operating to the city due to protests. “Protesters should not block national highways and roads, as it only causes inconvenience to commuters who have nothing to do with the issue,” he said.

Bus stand supervisor Daleep Singh said though no protest or violence was reported inside the bus stand, the movement of buses on Jalandhar route was affected due to blockade on the national highway.

PROTESTERS FORCE SHOPS SHUT

While most shops remained open in the city despite the bandh call, markets in the Old City area, including Clock Tower, Chaura Bazaar, Akalgarh market, Books market, Fountain Chowk, Shivpuri and Gill Road, remained closed after protesters forced traders to pull down the shutters.

Markets in Kochar market, Haibowal and Jawahar Nagar camp were also closed. Traders said the protesters kept making rounds of the area on two-wheelers, brandishing sharp-edged weapons, forcing them to keep their businesses closed.

However, shops in Sarabha Nagar, Model Town, BRS Nagar, Ferozepur Road and other areas remained open.

Sensing the situation, heavy police force was deployed in Chaura Bazaar, Clock Tower, Shivpuri, Damoria Bridge, Gill Road and other areas.

Police officials claimed no violence was reported in the city, and the markets was reopened in the evening. In some areas, arguments were reported between the protesters and shopkeepers, but there was no clash.

Earlier in the day, several groups of the Balmiki community submitted a memorandum to the additional deputy commissioner, lodging their protest against the channel for telecasting a serial that hurt their sentiments.

SHOW’S TELECAST BANNED IN DISTRICT

Taking note of “strong objections to the serial’s contents” by leaders of the Balmiki community, district magistrates across the state had on Friday banned the show from being telecast for a month with immediate effect.

In the order passed by Ludhiana district magistrate Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, it was stated that there was a large population of Balmiki community in the district, and there was resentment among them over the issue of screening of the serial. The leaders had alleged that the serial was showing incorrect facts and hurting their religious sentiments.

“It is apprehended that if screening is allowed to continue in the district, there is very strong apprehension of communal/caste based tensions among different sections of society leading to disruption of peace, public tranquillity and communal harmony. This may lead to large-scale violence and damage to public and private property all over the district,” the order stated.

The ban orders were issued under Section 19 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 20:16 IST