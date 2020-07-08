e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab cabinet approves CM’s decision to increase number of attempts for ex-servicemen PCS aspirants

Punjab cabinet approves CM’s decision to increase number of attempts for ex-servicemen PCS aspirants

Decks cleared for increasing number of attempts for general category ex-servicemen candidates from existing four to six, and four to nine for backward classes ex-servicemen category in the PCS (executive) and allied exam, while Scheduled Castes ex-servicemen candidates continue to get unlimited chances

chandigarh Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Candidates taking a competitive exam. The increase in the number of attempts for ex-servicemen Punjab Civil Service aspirants is on the pattern of the attempts provided by the Union Public Service Commission.
Candidates taking a competitive exam. The increase in the number of attempts for ex-servicemen Punjab Civil Service aspirants is on the pattern of the attempts provided by the Union Public Service Commission.(HT file photo/ representational)
         

Chandigarh: Formalising the announcement made last week by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Punjab council of ministers on Wednesday approved increase in the number of attempts for candidates belonging to ex-servicemen category in the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination.

The increase is on the pattern of the attempts provided by the Union Public Service Commission.

The council of ministers, led by the chief minister, has given approval to amend the existing proviso clause (i) of rule 5 of the Punjab Recruitment of Ex-Servicemen Rules, 1982, in this regard.

With this approval, the way has been paved for increasing the number of attempts for general category ex-servicemen candidates from the existing four to six, and four to nine for the backward classes ex-servicemen category in the PCS (executive) and allied examination, while the Scheduled Castes ex-servicemen candidates would continue to get unlimited chances.

This decision has been taken in line with the UPSC pattern, and keeping in view the welfare of ex-servicemen so as to address the anomaly existing in the rule 5 of Punjab Recruitment of Ex-Servicemen Rules.

Under existing rules, candidates of all categories are allowed a maximum of four attempts as per Punjab State Civil Services (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009.

The Punjab Public Service Commission had earlier informed the chief secretary about having received several representations regarding the anomaly in the number of attempts fixed for ex-servicemen and persons with disability for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examinations.

