Home / Cities / Punjab CM mourns death of ACP Kohli and kanungo Gurmel Singh due to Covid-19

Punjab CM mourns death of ACP Kohli and kanungo Gurmel Singh due to Covid-19

Announces Rs 50-lakh ex-grata for the next of kin of both corona warriors

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Anil Kumar Kohli died of coronavirus infection on Saturday. He was admitted to Satguru Partap Singh Hospital (SPS) hospital, Sherpur Chowk.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Anil Kumar Kohli died of coronavirus infection on Saturday. He was admitted to Satguru Partap Singh Hospital (SPS) hospital, Sherpur Chowk.(ht photo)
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of assistant commissioner of police (Ludhiana north) Anil Kohli and kanungo Gurmel Singh, both of whom have fallen victim to coronavirus. Gurmel Singh died on Friday and ACP Kohli on Saturday.

The chief minister announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the next of the kin of both the officials, and stated that a similar amount would be paid to the family of any officer who dies in the line of duty due to coronavirus.

“Deeply saddened to lose two of my officials to Covid-19. Have decided to pay Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to their next of kin. While I pray such an incident shouldn’t happen, but if, it does, state govt will pay Rs 50 lakh to NoK of officials, who die in the line of duty due to Covid-19,” he tweeted.

In a condolence message, the CM remembered the ACP as a courageous officer, who always discharged his duties with utmost dedication, sincerity and professional commitment.

Recalling his outstanding services in the police, Captain Amarinder said Kohli would remain an inspiration for the young officers in uniform.

The ACP breathed his last this afternoon in DMC Ludhiana due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Capt Amarinder said,”Sad to share that we had lost Gurmel Singh Kanungo yesterday and ACP Anil Kohli in Ludhiana to Covid-19. In this moment of crisis, losing our corona warriors is a big loss for the state. I join their families in this time of grief. Rest assured, Punjab will stand by them.”

