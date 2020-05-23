e-paper
Home / Cities / Punjab CM thanks migrant labourers who chose to stay back and work

Punjab CM thanks migrant labourers who chose to stay back and work

We have written to embassies of various countries and are engaged in talks with Japanese, Korean and Taiwanese embassies in India, says CM

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh thanked the migrant labourers who chose to stay back and contribute towards Punjab’s economic strength in a Facebook live programme on Saturday. Addressing the labourers, the CM said, “this is your state and you are a part of it. It is vital for the industry to function to ensure livelihood.”

“Of those migrants who had applied for online registration, nearly half had willingly decided to stay back and had also started working in the industry”, said the CM, adding that of the total 2.56 lakh industries in the state, operations have resumed in 1.5 lakh units.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh (ht file photo)

On the issue of arrangement for transportation of migrants wanting to leave the state, he said, “My government has been facilitating the return of migrants through special trains, along with 607 buses sent to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Orissa. Around 3.25 lakh of the 13 lakh migrants have returned so far through the trains, while 17,000 have returned through buses.”

REACHING OUT TO EMBASSIES

“The state government is reaching out to embassies of various nations, which are looking to shift their manufacturing/business out of China”, he said, adding, “The state is in talks with various embassies and offering them all possible support, in terms of land, infrastructure and other facilities. We have written to embassies of various countries and are engaged in talks with Japanese, Korean and Taiwanese embassies in India.”

“Given the way we have controlled the situation, we will not need a strict lockdown again,” he said.

While replying to questions, the CM said that the decision on opening gyms would be taken after May 31, in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 'prediction'; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi's Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
'My child has been crying, please let me go home': Migrant worker breaks down
