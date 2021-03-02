Home / Cities / Punjab govt to amend excise act to add death penalty
Punjab govt to amend excise act to add death penalty

The decision was taken by the Punjab Cabinet on Monday in the wake of a hooch tragedy in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, where several died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in July last year.
By HT Correspondent | PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:13 AM IST
In case of disability, the guilty will be jailed for at least six years extendable up to life imprisonment with up to 10 lakh fine.(Representative image)

The Punjab government on Monday decided to amend its excise act, introducing the death penalty for the guilty in cases where people die after consuming spurious liquor.

The Bill in this regard will be introduced in the ongoing budget session of the state legislative assembly, a government release said, adding that the aim was to instil fear of law among the offenders.

A new Section 61-A will be inserted in the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, according to which in case of death, the guilty shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine up to 20 lakh.

In case of disability, the guilty will be jailed for at least six years extendable up to life imprisonment with up to Rs10 lakh fine.

