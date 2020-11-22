e-paper
Punjab health minister checks on ailing academician

Punjab health minister checks on ailing academician

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday checked on the health of Charanjit Singh Walia, president, Nursing Training Institutes Association, Punjab, who is undergoing treatment at Fortis hospital in Mohali.

Also the chairman of Mata Sahib Kaur College of Nursing and Dr Dayal Singh Memorial School of Nursing, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Walia was admitted to the hospital due to a chest infection.

The minister urged the hospital administration to provide all medical treatment to Walia and wished him a speedy recovery.

He said Walia is a well-known and respected name in the field of nursing training, and nurses trained from Mata Sahib Kaur College of Nursing are working in various hospitals, making their college and Punjab proud.

