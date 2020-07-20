Punjab Police book singer Sidhu Moosewala in new case for glorifying gun culture in latest song Sanju

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:00 IST

Chandigarh: Punjab Police are set to move the Punjab and Haryana high court for the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted in an Arms Act case to controversial singer Sidhu Moosewala, against whom the crime branch registered another case for promoting violence and gun culture with his latest song Sanju, released on social media a couple of days ago.

Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP) and director, Punjab Bureau of Investigations, Arpit Shukla said the singer had been booked in Mohali on the basis of information received that his song Sanju, which is trending on social media, blatantly glorifies the use of weapons and boasts about the FIRs, including the one under the Arms Act, registered against him. The ADGP said the police would be soon filing a petition for the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Moosewala by the high court.

Shukla said it had been verified that the latest video-song, Sanju, was uploaded from Moosewala’s official YouTube channel. In the song, Moosewala refers to the case against him under the Arms Act, and the video starts with a news-clip of him being booked for unauthorised use of an AK-47 rifle.

GLORIFIES SANJAY DUTT’S OFFENCES

In the video, Moosewala’s news clip is later merged with news reports of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt having been convicted and sentenced for similar offences. Shukla said the lyrics of the song, and the video, promotes and glorifies the possession and use of illegal firearms, and boasts about the registration of an FIR as a sign of a ‘real man’.

Shukla said the lyrics of the song, “Gabru de naal santali (47) jud gayi, ghato ghat saja paanj saal vat de, gabru utte case jehra Sanjay Dutt te, jatt utte case jehra Sanjay Dutt te….; awa tawa bolde vakil sohniye, sari duniya da oh judge sunida, jithe saadi chaldi appeal sohniye”, not only promote the use of illegal firearms but also undermine the judiciary, police and advocates.

Shukla said Moosewala had been earlier booked for a similar offence on February 1 this year by the Mansa Police. On May 4, he was booked by the Barnala police for offences under the Disaster Management and Arms Act after his photos of firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the curfew went viral on social media.

MOCKING POLICE AND JUDICIARY

His latest act is clearly intended to not only ridicule, mock and undermine the police and the judiciary – but also shows that the singer is incorrigible and has repeatedly committed such offences, said Shukla.

The ADGP said that the high court had already directed the director generals of police of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure that no songs glorifying liquor, drugs and violence are played even at live shows. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also expressed concern over the propagation of violence and gun culture in Punjabi songs and has directed the state police not to show any relaxation or concession towards such singers, who lure youngsters into following the path of violence and hooliganism.

Shukla said it seems that with his latest song, which he seems to wear as some sort of a badge of honour, Moosewala deliberately wants to incite and mislead youngsters of this border state, which has borne the brunt of terrorism in the ’80s and ’90s, by glorifying the use of AK-47 rifles and other weapons.

He said Moosewala has been booked under Sections 188, 294, 504 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code in Mohali.