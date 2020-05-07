e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Police ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini booked in 29-year-old kidnapping case

Punjab Police ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini booked in 29-year-old kidnapping case

Case registered at Mohali in connection with disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991

chandigarh Updated: May 07, 2020 13:32 IST
Ravinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Sumedh Singh Saini: Between rights and wrongs, top cop who walked his own line.
Sumedh Singh Saini: Between rights and wrongs, top cop who walked his own line.(HT PHOTO )
         

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have registered a case against their former chief Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991.

Saini was the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police at that time. Multani was picked up by two officers after a terrorist attack on Saini in Chandigarh in which four cops in his security were killed.

The case was registered under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to exhort confession) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) in Mohali on Wednesday evening.

A complaint about Multani’s kidnapping was lodged by his brother.

A Central Bureau of Investigation probe was initiated in this case against Saini in 2007 on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court but it was later quashed by Supreme Court.

When contacted, Saini, who is said to be in Delhi, said: “What comments are required when a chief minister joins hands with anti-national elements to settle personal scores for having him booked for corruption?”

Saini has been in the crosshairs of the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government since the sacrilege cases of 2015 surfaced. He had challenged the Vigilance Bureau’s closure report in the Ludhiana City Centre scam in which Amarinder was an accused.

