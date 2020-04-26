Punjab Police launch digital ‘Remembrance Wall’ in memory of ACP Anil Kohli

cities

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 00:49 IST

The Punjab Police launched a digital ‘Remembrance Wall’ on Saturday for the colleagues, family members, friends and admirers to pay their respects to the deceased ACP Anil Kohli.

ACP Anil Kohli was the first police officer in the country to succumb to Covid-19 on April 18 in Ludhiana.

Chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh lauded the Punjab Police for taking the initiative in memory of the brave ACP who performed his duties at the cost of his life. The ‘Remembrance Wall’ has been gifted to the Punjab Police by a Gurgaon-based techno-media company, A Technos.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal dedicated the digital ‘Remembrance Wall’ to all police officials who are battling coronavirus . “While performing their duties in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, several cops have tested positive and many have been quarantined across various states. Many outstanding police officers of the country including ACP Anil Kohli and two SHOs from Indore and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh have already lost their lives,” Agrawal said.

The digital ‘Remembrance Wall’ can be accessed by visiting the website www.inthelineofduty.in. Here, messages can be posted in memory of the valiant officer.

The message posted by DGP Dinkar Gupta on the wall reads,“Dear Anil, you are an inspiration to the entire Punjab Police. Your dedication to duty, your selfless service and your ceaseless acts of humanitarian goodness have endeared you to the entire state of Punjab. Your sacrifice in the line of duty will continue to motivate us all in the relentless fight against this terrible disease. You have become a beacon for all of us in the Punjab Police. May your soul rest in peace.”

The police chief added that the wall also has a map of Punjab and visitors can click on every district (on the map) to get live updates and watch videos on the work being done by the Punjab Police in service of the people. “The police force has been under tremendous pressure ever since the curfew has been imposed in the state. But our officers have done a commendable job in maintaining law and order and in serving many meals in the past four weeks to the underprivileged, especially the homeless, daily wage workers and migrants from various states.

He added that the copshave been working in tandem with various NGOs and religious institutions.