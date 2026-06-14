Hoshiarpur, Police have arrested six 'granthis' for allegedly abetting the suicide of a peer with threats and mental harassment, officials said on Sunday. Punjab: Six granthis arrested in connection with peer's suicide in Hoshiarpur

A case has also been registered against three to four unidentified persons under relevant sections of the BNS, including the provisions related to abetment of suicide, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Satinder Singh from Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh and presently at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib, Paddi Soora Singh; Rajwant Singh from Ludhiana and presently at Bora village in Garhshankar; Pargat Singh from Ludhiana and presently at Boothgarh in Hoshiarpur; Gurjant Singh, Tasveer Singh and Mehar Singh, all from Ludhiana and presently at Gurdwara Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Hoshiarpur, they said.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Jaspal Singh , was a granthi and had been performing religious services at a gurdwara here.

His father, who is also a granthi, shifted to Paddi Soora Singh from Uttar Pradesh around six months ago on Satinder Singh's request. He started performing duties at Gurdwara Kutia Sahib.

Police said Jaspal was offering religious services at Gurdwara Sangra near Kitna village and was staying there with his wife Lovepreet Kaur.

As per the complaint, on June 9 morning, Satinder Singh, along with the other accused granthis and some unidentified persons, allegedly visited Jaspal and demanded a share in religious programmes, including 'Akhand Path' and 'Sehaj Path', conducted in the area.

When Jaspal allegedly refused, the accused threatened and harassed him, police said.

They also allegedly accused him of committing sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and questioned his ability to perform religious duties.

The accused threatened him with serious consequences, according to police.

Jaspal, distressed over the alleged harassment, consumed a poisonous substance on the evening of June 12 and died, police said.

On the statement of the father of the deceased, the Mahilpur police have registered a case and arrested the six accused.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.