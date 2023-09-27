Rain lashes parts of Hyderabad city, IMD issues ‘yellow alert’ for Telangana till Sep 30

Heavy rain lashed parts of Hyderabad city in Telangana on Wednesday, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic jams throughout the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for the state, effective until September 30, warning of thunderstorms with lightning in a few districts. Moderate rain or thundershowers are expected to persist in many places across Telangana until October 3.

IMD issued 'yellow alert' for Telangana, effective until Saturday. (file) (Keshav Singh/HT)

The regional weather centre reported rainfall in several areas, including B. Kothagudem, Jangaon, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Medak, M. Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Warangal, Bhuvanagiri, and Hanumakonda.

Numerous videos showing waterlogged roads in Hyderabad surfaced on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) following the rainfall. People also shared videos illustrating drainage system issues caused by the sudden downpour. Some videos demonstrated how the city's metro system helped alleviate traffic congestion during the heavy rain.

According to local a media report, a balcony of an old house in the Dabeerpura police station area of Hyderabad city collapsed briefly during the wet spell. However, no casualties were reported, but a two-wheeler was damaged, the report further said.

Weather forecast in other South Indian states

The weather agency has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in parts of the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, which began on Wednesday and is expected to continue until Friday. In some interior areas of Karnataka, this rainfall is likely to persist until October 1.

Additionally, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms has been predicted for the Konkan-Goa coast, starting from Wednesday and continuing until Saturday. The IMD has also issued predictions of isolated ‘very heavy rainfall’ for the region on Thursday and Friday.

IMD has reported data regarding the rainfall received by various locations on Wednesday in the southern part of the country. For instance, in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Nellore received 8cm of rainfall, while the Konkan and Goa coast experienced about 7cm of rainfall.

The weather agency has also provided information about the amount of rainfall received in regions of Madhya Maharashtra and Odisha.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.