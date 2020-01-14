Rain leads to improved air in city, fog likely in morning

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:28 IST

Gurugram Air quality in the city, once again, entered the ‘moderate’ category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday, with a reading of 168 on the AQI bulletin, following the rainfall on Monday night.

The air quality was improved from the ‘poor’ level on Monday, when reading of 289 was recorded on the AQI bulletin. Air quality in the city is expected to remain in the ‘moderate’ category for two more days, said experts.

As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, winds with a speed up to six kilometres per hour (kmph) can be expected on Wednesday. “Partly cloudy sky with moderate to dense fog in the morning and very light rain are expected towards night,” the forecast read.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday dropped to 20 degrees Celsius from 21 degrees Celsius the previous day, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, while the minimum temperature increased by two degrees Celsius on Tuesday, settling at 10 degrees Celsius. Moderate to dense fog is likely to prevail in the morning hours on Wednesday, while very light rain could be expected in the later hours of the evening, said IMD officials.

“The wind speed remained between 8-10kmph for the most part of the day. It was recorded at 12kmph at 4pm in the evening. The visibility, meanwhile, was at 700 metres at 8 in the morning around the Palam observatory area,” an IMD official said.

As per the IMD data, the maximum temperature might dip by a few degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature is expected to rise marginally. According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, cloudy skies are expected to prevail with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorm till Sunday.