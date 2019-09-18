Rajasthan man stole cars from Pune to use it for drugs, alcohol smuggling; arrested

pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man from Ajmer, Rajasthan, on September 6 for stealing cars, which were then used to smuggle drugs and alcohol.

The accused identified as Om Prakash Bishnoi, 28, resident of Rohili barmer, Rajasthan was returning from Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh, when he was picked up by the police. The police recovered six cars, including four Toyota Fortuners, a Toyota Innova and a Mahindra Scorpio, collectively worth Rs 1.13 crore, according to a statement released by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, crime branch division.

“He was in our custody until September 13, post which we will hand him over to the Pimpri police station team, which is investigating the case,” said Uttam Tangde, senior police inspector, Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

Three Toyota Fortuners and one Mahindra Scorpio were reported stolen in Pimpri while one Fortuner was reported stolen from Market Yard and the Innova from Bhosari.

According to the police, the gang members avoided the use of traceable devices such as mobile phones during the theft. Once stolen, the cars’ vehicle identification numbers (VIN) and engine numbers were scraped off before using it for smuggling drugs and alcohol.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that the gang would target vehicles from specific areas in Maharashtra such as Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and parts of Gujarat. According to the police statement, Bishnoi also stated that vehicles parked on the roadside made it particularly easy for them to steal.

Bishnoi was arrested in 2011 along with three others in a case of drug smuggling. They were convicted and were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Bishnoi was released after serving seven years. He has a series of cases registered against him in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab. He was found involved in 12 cases of vehicle theft in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 21:14 IST