Ramtek Kataria murder: Key witnesses threatened in court; SP leader’s family seeks police protection

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:44 IST

After the prime witnesses in the murder of Samajwadi Party leader Ramtek Kataria were allegedly threatened before a court hearing, his family requested for police protection.

Kataria, SP in-charge of Dadri Assembly seat during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, was shot dead outside his house in Dadri on May 31 last year allegedly by men who had come in an Alto car and two motorbikes.

The family had filed an FIR naming in it six people as suspects. The mastermind was later identified as Baleshwar Kataria, the leader’s cousin. The incident was allegedly the fallout of an old enmity between the two families— Ramtek was suspected of murdering Baleshwar’s older brother. Baleshwar and his accomplices were arrested on June 12, 2019, in connection with the murder.

Two of Ramtek’s brothers, Kapil and Vipul, are eyewitnesses in the case. The family has alleged that they were threatened by Baleshwar’s family.

“This happened after the hearing got over on Monday, around 2.30pm. Several relatives of the accused accosted the two brothers and other witnesses and threatened them to not testify or befall the same fate as Ramtek,” victim’s cousin Praveen Singh said.

In its letter to the court and police, the family mentioned that the suspects’ had threatened to kill them if they testified in the case. The letter stated that the entire family was scared for their safety as they were sure the family of the suspects would “follow through on the threat”, and thus, they were requesting police protection.

“I have directed the Surajpur police to look into the matter. If the threat appears to be genuine, we will file a case against the suspects and, if necessary, police protection will be provided,” Zone 3 deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Though the Kataria murder case is with the Dadri police, the courtroom falls under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police.