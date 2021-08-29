Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ranchi news

13-yr-old gang-raped by seven in Ranchi, four minors held

As per the complaint, one of the minor accused, who was friends with the girl, called her to a specific location. When she reached there, he, along with his six friends, raped her, said a police official.
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Superintendent of police (SP), Ranchi (rural), Naushad Alam, said a case was registered with Mandar police station on the statement given by the victim. (FILE)

Four out of seven accused were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at an isolated location under Mandar police station in Ranchi district on August 26, police said on Sunday.

A Mandar police station official said that the four arrested accused are minors. The exact age of the other three accused, who are currently absconding, will be known after their arrest.

Superintendent of police (SP), Ranchi (rural), Naushad Alam, said a case was registered with Mandar police station on the statement given by the victim.

“The girl’s medical test was conducted, following which we registered the case and nabbed the culprits. Those apprehended have shared the names of the other accused. We are conducting raids to arrest them,” an official said.

Police said the victim narrated the incident to her parents after reaching home. Later they approached the police and filed the complaint.

