2 arrested for raping and killing a pregnant Jharkhand teenager in Palamu

A Jharkhand youth accused of raping and killing a minor girl was arrested by Palamu police along with his friend, an accomplice in the murder of the girl, said police. Preliminary investigations show that the youth killed the minor since she was pregnant and insisting on either marrying him or undergoing an abortion.

The girl went missing from her home in Hussainabad police station area in Daltonganj on 21 February. Six days later, on February 27, her body was recovered from a river bed. Her family members suspected their relatives’ involvement in the murder.

The Palamu superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar said, “A special investigation team formed to crack this case found some leads based on the mobiles calls made to the girl. Further investigation revealed the involvement of her lover and his friend in the crime. The boys called her over the phone, took her to an isolated place, killed by stabbing her and dumped the body under sand in the river bed.”

The arrested youth are identified as Niraj Kumar Singh aka Nanhe (18) and Om Prakash Singh (18), both residents of Barahi village under Hussainbad police station in the district.

The police also seized the bike used in the crime along with two mobile sets.