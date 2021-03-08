IND USA
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Forest fire in Ranchi and surroundings poses threat to wild animals, environment
ranchi news

Forest fire in Ranchi and surroundings poses threat to wild animals, environment

  • An environmentalist said such fires are started in small patches, mostly to collect mahua flowers in Jharkhand during this season.
By Sanjoy Dey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:48 AM IST

Raging ground fire in forests of Ranchi and its surrounding is posing a threat to local wildlife and environment. Fires in forests in Jonha, Angara and Sitafall localities have caused heavy damage, wildlife experts said. The forest officials, however, said the situation is under control and village forest committees have been activated to tackle the fires.

Experts say fire incidents in the area are shrinking animals’ habitats with burning of shrubs and insects, which are food for several animals. Birds are also leaving since the temperature around their habitats in these parts has increased due to fire.

Forest officials and experts claimed most of the forest fires were man made. Fires caused by Mahua flower pickers are common in March and April in Jharkhand forests. But, the fires are expanding this year due to the prolonged dry season. The maximum temperature is hovering around 32 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above the normal.

Ranchi based environmentalist Nitish Priyadarshi, who visited the Jonha and Sitafall area on Saturday, said, “The birds are badly affected by the fire, as their shelters have turned hot. Besides, large numbers of animals are also migrating to other safe places to protect themselves from the fire and in search of food.”

He said the huge plumes of smoke billowing out carbon dioxide are also impacting the environment and need to be addressed as soon as possible. “The forest dwellers are also suffering due to the fire,” he said.

Priyadarshi said such fires are started in small patches, mostly to collect mahua flowers during this season. “However, the fire is breaking out in a large area due to the prolonged dry season and less moisture in the soil. Earlier, in Ranchi district, there used to be water in forest streams, which used to prevent fire from spreading. But, this year they have dried,” Priyadarshi said.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF), Ranchi, AT Mishra said, “This is actually ground fire and not forest fire and is much under control. We have activated the village committees, who are actively dousing the fires, when reported.”

Mishra said, “There are several reasons for spreading ground fire. Besides the mahua pickers, rural people or tourists throw burning cigarette or 'bidi' buds on the ground, which also causes ground fire in forests some time. However, the situation is not alarming. We are monitoring the situation closely.”

