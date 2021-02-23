10th century Buddha Vihar discovered in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag
- As per the evidence found in Hazaribagh, it appeared that the Buddhist structures were built during the Pala period, said an archaeologist with the ASI.
A 10th century structure resembling a small ‘Buddha Vihar’ (Buddhist shrine-cum-monastery) has been discovered during an excavation, being carried out by Archeological Survey of India (ASI), in foothills of Juljul hill at Sadar block of Hazaribagh district, around 110-km from capital Ranchi, ASI officials said on Tuesday.
The ASI identified three mounds in the foothills having links to Buddhism last year. The excavation of the first mound last year led to the discovery of a complete shrine with a central and two subsidiary shrines, just two metres below the surface. However, the excavation work was suspended after two months due to Covid-19 pandemic triggered lockdowns and some other reasons.
In the second round of excavation, beginning the last week of January this year, the second mound, around 40-meters away from the first mound or central shrine, was excavated and a small Buddha Vihar like structure was discovered.
“We started excavation in the second mound of the area in January last week, where a huge structural mound, similar to a small Buddha Vihar, was found with three cells (rooms). In the west corner of the structure, we found five sculptures of Gautam Buddha in seated position and one sculpture of Tara, which indicates that it might also be a centre of Vajrayana,” said Dr Neeraj Mishra, assistant archaeologist at ASI.
Spread over a 50-metre long and 50-metre wide area, three cells and hoards of artefacts including statues of Gautam Budha and Tara, the female Bodhisattva in Mahayana Buddhism who appears as a female Buddha in Vajrayana Buddhism, were discovered.
“As per the evidence found here, it appeared that the structures had been built during the Pala period. During the excavation, we found an inscription on a stone slab. The paleographic dating of the inscription suggests that it was of 10th century AD, meaning the Pala period,” said Dr Mishra.
It might have been a big religious centre then, as it is located on the side of the old Grand Trunk road, connecting Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, home to historic Bodh Gaya where Buddha attained salvation, he added.
He recalled that a shrine and two subsidiary shrines, spread over 30 metres long and 50 metres wide area, were discovered last year. “It was a single storey temple. An entry gate and stairs were also found there.”
Historians and archaeologists find the discovery of great importance, which will help understand the history and influence of the dynasty in Jharkhand.
Also Read: Jharkhand petroleum dealers body demands reduction of VAT on diesel
Historian Dr DN Ojha, dean, social sciences department at Ranchi University, said ancient history talks about the arrival of Buddhist monks in this area and the extension of Buddhism’s reach here.
"However, there was also a debate on this. The recent discovery in Hazaribag would work as a big evidence to support the theory of extension of Buddhism and arrival of monks here," he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10th century Buddha Vihar discovered in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag
- As per the evidence found in Hazaribagh, it appeared that the Buddhist structures were built during the Pala period, said an archaeologist with the ASI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tribal people are not Hindus, says Soren; BJP launches attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand to reopen colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls from March 1
- Classes for students studying in class 8 and above are also set to resume in schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dacoits gun down passenger in bus robbery in Jharkhand
- The robbery occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am while the bus was on the way to Biharsharif, Bihar from Kolkata. Dacoits, reportedly half a dozen in numbers, had boarded the bus at Kolkata posing as passengers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 CRPF jawans injured in gun-battle with Maoists in Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of Jharkhand residents missing in Chamoli district rises to 21
- Ten people, who are stranded, want to return to Jharkhand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 15 Jharkhand labourers feared missing following Chamoli disaster
- While nine labourers belonged to Jharkhand's Bethat village, six hailed from Ramgarh district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic help kills self after assaulting CRPF commandant’s kin in Ranchi
- The CRPF commandant told police that the domestic maid appeared to be mentally unstable for the past few days and had turned aggressive all of a sudden.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son inducted in Hemant Soren cabinet
- Hemant Soren decided to induct Haji Ansari’s son, who is not yet a member of the Jharkhand legislative assembly, as the 10th member of his cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 118,897
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son to be inducted in Hemant cabinet
- By-election for Madhupur assembly seat is likely to be held next month and Hafizul was considered a front runner for the seat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt should ensure our pension, decent wages, says coal mine worker Sambhu Ram
- He works as a coal loader in an opencast mine in Jharia; as a daily wager, he is dependent on the work he gets every day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand High Court adjourns hearing on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea to Feb 12
- The former Bihar chief minister has been serving jail term since December 23, 2017, after his conviction in three fodder scam cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad Yadav airlifted to AIIMS Delhi as health worsens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu to be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox