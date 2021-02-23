IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 10th century Buddha Vihar discovered in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag
The discovery will help understand the impact of Buddhism in Jharkhand.(HT Photo)
The discovery will help understand the impact of Buddhism in Jharkhand.(HT Photo)
ranchi news

10th century Buddha Vihar discovered in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

  • As per the evidence found in Hazaribagh, it appeared that the Buddhist structures were built during the Pala period, said an archaeologist with the ASI.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanjoy Dey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:06 PM IST

A 10th century structure resembling a small ‘Buddha Vihar’ (Buddhist shrine-cum-monastery) has been discovered during an excavation, being carried out by Archeological Survey of India (ASI), in foothills of Juljul hill at Sadar block of Hazaribagh district, around 110-km from capital Ranchi, ASI officials said on Tuesday.

The ASI identified three mounds in the foothills having links to Buddhism last year. The excavation of the first mound last year led to the discovery of a complete shrine with a central and two subsidiary shrines, just two metres below the surface. However, the excavation work was suspended after two months due to Covid-19 pandemic triggered lockdowns and some other reasons.

In the second round of excavation, beginning the last week of January this year, the second mound, around 40-meters away from the first mound or central shrine, was excavated and a small Buddha Vihar like structure was discovered.

“We started excavation in the second mound of the area in January last week, where a huge structural mound, similar to a small Buddha Vihar, was found with three cells (rooms). In the west corner of the structure, we found five sculptures of Gautam Buddha in seated position and one sculpture of Tara, which indicates that it might also be a centre of Vajrayana,” said Dr Neeraj Mishra, assistant archaeologist at ASI.

Spread over a 50-metre long and 50-metre wide area, three cells and hoards of artefacts including statues of Gautam Budha and Tara, the female Bodhisattva in Mahayana Buddhism who appears as a female Buddha in Vajrayana Buddhism, were discovered.

“As per the evidence found here, it appeared that the structures had been built during the Pala period. During the excavation, we found an inscription on a stone slab. The paleographic dating of the inscription suggests that it was of 10th century AD, meaning the Pala period,” said Dr Mishra.

It might have been a big religious centre then, as it is located on the side of the old Grand Trunk road, connecting Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, home to historic Bodh Gaya where Buddha attained salvation, he added.

He recalled that a shrine and two subsidiary shrines, spread over 30 metres long and 50 metres wide area, were discovered last year. “It was a single storey temple. An entry gate and stairs were also found there.”

Historians and archaeologists find the discovery of great importance, which will help understand the history and influence of the dynasty in Jharkhand.

Also Read: Jharkhand petroleum dealers body demands reduction of VAT on diesel

Historian Dr DN Ojha, dean, social sciences department at Ranchi University, said ancient history talks about the arrival of Buddhist monks in this area and the extension of Buddhism’s reach here.

"However, there was also a debate on this. The recent discovery in Hazaribag would work as a big evidence to support the theory of extension of Buddhism and arrival of monks here," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand news buddhism
Close
The discovery will help understand the impact of Buddhism in Jharkhand.(HT Photo)
The discovery will help understand the impact of Buddhism in Jharkhand.(HT Photo)
ranchi news

10th century Buddha Vihar discovered in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

By Sanjoy Dey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:06 PM IST
  • As per the evidence found in Hazaribagh, it appeared that the Buddhist structures were built during the Pala period, said an archaeologist with the ASI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
ranchi news

Tribal people are not Hindus, says Soren; BJP launches attack

By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Soren was speaking on Saturday at the India Conference at Harvard 2021, organised by students of Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo and chief minister Hemant Soren.(PTI)
File photo: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo and chief minister Hemant Soren.(PTI)
ranchi news

Jharkhand to reopen colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls from March 1

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:28 AM IST
  • Classes for students studying in class 8 and above are also set to resume in schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The robbers held the driver and the conductor at gunpoint during the robbery.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The robbers held the driver and the conductor at gunpoint during the robbery.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ranchi news

Dacoits gun down passenger in bus robbery in Jharkhand

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dhanbad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:11 AM IST
  • The robbery occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am while the bus was on the way to Biharsharif, Bihar from Kolkata. Dacoits, reportedly half a dozen in numbers, had boarded the bus at Kolkata posing as passengers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soon after the forces reached the area, the Maoists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle that last for around 3 hours, a Maoist was killed. (Representative Photo)
Soon after the forces reached the area, the Maoists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle that last for around 3 hours, a Maoist was killed. (Representative Photo)
ranchi news

2 CRPF jawans injured in gun-battle with Maoists in Jharkhand

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The incident took place in Jhumra Pahad forest in Jageshwar Vihar police station area on Wednesday night, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. (ANI)
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. (ANI)
ranchi news

Number of Jharkhand residents missing in Chamoli district rises to 21

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Ten people, who are stranded, want to return to Jharkhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel carry out rescue works near the Tapovan hydel project a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing massive flood in Dhauli Ganga River in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
ITBP personnel carry out rescue works near the Tapovan hydel project a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing massive flood in Dhauli Ganga River in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
ranchi news

At least 15 Jharkhand labourers feared missing following Chamoli disaster

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • While nine labourers belonged to Jharkhand's Bethat village, six hailed from Ramgarh district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dead woman's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The dead woman's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ranchi news

Domestic help kills self after assaulting CRPF commandant’s kin in Ranchi

By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • The CRPF commandant told police that the domestic maid appeared to be mentally unstable for the past few days and had turned aggressive all of a sudden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
ranchi news

Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son inducted in Hemant Soren cabinet

By Vishal Kant, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:40 PM IST
  • Hemant Soren decided to induct Haji Ansari’s son, who is not yet a member of the Jharkhand legislative assembly, as the 10th member of his cabinet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The front line workers of Aanganbari Sevika of the rural area being given the Covid-19 vaccines by the health department at Referal hospital, in Ranchi on Monday.(ANI)
The front line workers of Aanganbari Sevika of the rural area being given the Covid-19 vaccines by the health department at Referal hospital, in Ranchi on Monday.(ANI)
ranchi news

No new Covid-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 118,897

PTI, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 33, followed by East Singhbhum at nine and Dhanbad and Dumka at three each.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is likely to induct his former minister's son into his cabinet on Friday.(HT Photo)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is likely to induct his former minister's son into his cabinet on Friday.(HT Photo)
ranchi news

Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son to be inducted in Hemant cabinet

By Vishal Kant | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:02 AM IST
  • By-election for Madhupur assembly seat is likely to be held next month and Hafizul was considered a front runner for the seat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outsourcing coal workers working at a colliery at Jharia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, ( Chandan Paul / Hindustan Times)
Outsourcing coal workers working at a colliery at Jharia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, ( Chandan Paul / Hindustan Times)
budget

Govt should ensure our pension, decent wages, says coal mine worker Sambhu Ram

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:42 AM IST
  • He works as a coal loader in an opencast mine in Jharia; as a daily wager, he is dependent on the work he gets every day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(HT archive)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(HT archive)
ranchi news

Jharkhand High Court adjourns hearing on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea to Feb 12

By Bedanti Saran, Ranchi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • The former Bihar chief minister has been serving jail term since December 23, 2017, after his conviction in three fodder scam cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lalu, 72, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease, the doctors said.(PTI)
Lalu, 72, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease, the doctors said.(PTI)
ranchi news

Lalu Prasad Yadav airlifted to AIIMS Delhi as health worsens

By Gautam Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:28 AM IST
An eight-member medical board at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) recommended that the former Bihar chief minister be shifted to a higher institute after he developed breathing trouble on Thursday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(HT archive)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(HT archive)
ranchi news

Lalu to be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

PTI, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Lalu Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here for multiple ailments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP