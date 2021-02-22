Jharkhand petroleum dealers body demands reduction of VAT on diesel
Jharkhand Petroleum Dealers Association (JPDA) on Monday demanded that the Hemant Soren government reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel by at least four per cent to bring it at par with neighbouring states.
JPDA president Ashok Singh and general secretary Sanjiv Rana said that the price of petroleum products in Jharkhand was higher than in neighbouring states due to the high VAT rate.
They claimed that many petrol pumps in the state are losing business as long route vehicles are filling their tanks in neighbouring states as the price of diesel in Bengal is ₹2.50 less than in Jharkhand and in Uttar Pradesh, it is ₹5 cheaper.
In Jharkhand VAT on diesel is higher than in West Bengal. "So we have demanded Jharkhand government to reduce VAT on diesel to 18 per cent from 22 per cent for bringing diesel price at par with neighbouring states", said Rana.
Singh said that a delegation of the association would soon meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren to demand reduction of VAT on diesel by four per cent.
