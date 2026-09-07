Dumka, Two teenagers drowned while bathing in a check dam on Dhobey River in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Monday.

2 drown, 3 missing in separate incidents in Jharkhand

The incident took place within Hansdiha police station limits on Sunday, they said.

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The victims have been identified as Umesh Kumar , of Bhatin village and Abhijeet Kumar , of Tetariyadih village, both within Hansdiha police station limits, police said.

"The bodies were fished out from the dam with the help of local divers and have been sent for post-mortem examinations," Hansdiha police station officer in-charge Ajit Kumar Yadav said.

In Seraikela-Kharsawan district, an NDRF team from Ranchi on Monday joined the search for two teenagers who went missing after being swept away in a check dam on the Kharkhai river, an officer said.

The two teenagers, aged around 17 and 18, and residents of Mirudih under RIT police station limits, had gone to the check dam at Aasangi on Sunday and stepped into deep water, an officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The current was strong due to a rise in the water level, and both were swept away, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The current was strong due to a rise in the water level, and both were swept away, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Locals raised an alarm and informed police, following which personnel rushed to the spot and local divers were pressed into the search operation.

In another incident in East Singhbhum district, a 20-year-old man went missing in Gurra river under Potka police station limits on Sunday evening, police said.

The victim, identified as Rajeev Kumar Singh, had visited Pahardanga, near Narwa Pahar, along with five friends when he entered the river, they said.

His friends raised an alarm after seeing him drowning in deep water, but no search operation could be launched immediately as it was already dark, police said.

Potka police station officer-in-charge Sunny Toppo said a search operation was underway, but Rajeev remained untraced.

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The victim's family members also reached the spot, Toppo said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.