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3 killed, 9 injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

3 killed, 9 injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 10:55 pm IST
PTI |
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Bokaro/Hazaribag, Three persons were killed and nine injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Bokaro and Hazaribag districts on Wednesday evening, police said.

3 killed, 9 injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Two persons died on the spot in a head-on collision between a truck and a tanker on NH-23 linking Bokaro to Ramgarh at Chargi valley area under Peterwar Police Station limits of Bokaro district.

Peterwar Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Raju Munda, told PTI that apart from two persons who died on the spot, six persons sustained serious injuries in the mishap and have been rushed to a government hospital in Peterwar.

"In the head-on collision between a truck and a tanker on the NH-23 stretch, the driver of the truck was trapped inside the mangled front portion of the truck, causing his death at the site," said Munda.

The police officer said that an auto rickshaw carrying passengers from Peterwar to Gola was trying to overtake the truck, was also impacted in the mishap, causing the death of the auto rickshaw driver, identified as Ravindra Karmali, on the spot.

"The deceased and injured are yet to be identified. We are trying to contact the owner of the vehicle based on the registration number of the vehicle," the police officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / 3 killed, 9 injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand
Home / Cities / Ranchi / 3 killed, 9 injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand
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