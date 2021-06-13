Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 4 die of electrocution in Jharkhand
ranchi news

4 die of electrocution in Jharkhand

The minor boys, who died of electrocution, were aged between eight and 12 years.
PTI | , Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:56 PM IST
All four of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, the official said.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative)

Four persons - a 70-year-old woman and three minor boys - died of electrocution at Pipla in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, after a high tension electric wire snapped and fell on them while they were taking bath near a dam, an official said.

The minor boys were aged between eight and 12 years, he said.

All four of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, the official added.

BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato announced a compensation of 10,000 each for the family of the victims, and urged the government to provide them 10 lakh each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand electrocution
TRENDING NEWS

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP