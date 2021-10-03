Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Jharkhand's Singhbhum
ranchi news

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Jharkhand's Singhbhum

Published on Oct 03, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Image for representation(Representative image)
By hindustantimes.com, Singhbhum

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale shook Singhbhum in Jharkhand on Sunday. The National Center for Seismology, which watches over earthquakes in India, confirmed that tremor occurred at 2.22pm and lasted for about three seconds. 

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, roughly 110 km away from Jamshedpur and 185 km from state capital Ranchi.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 03-10-2021, 14:22:28 IST, Lat: 22.28 & Long: 85.63, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: District Singhbhum, Jharkhand," NCS tweeted.

No damages or loss of life was reported.

Meanwhile, tremors were felt in central Assam's Sonitpur district where an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck at 2:40 pm today, according to the data shared by National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was at a depth 5 km. However, there has been no report of any damage or casualty so far, the police said.

