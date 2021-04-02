45% people have antibodies, 55% vulnerable in Jharkhand: Sero survey

A sero survey conducted in Jharkhand’s 10 districts has revealed that 45% of the over three crore population in the state has already been infected with Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19 and developed antibodies.

The sero survey phase 2 reflected that the remaining 55% population was vulnerable to the disease and at the risk of contracting the contagion.

An interpretation of the survey report also highlighted that there was a possibility of antibodies weaning off with time (sero reversion).

Jharkhand had conducted the sero survey (in-vitro qualitative detection of antibodies to SARS-COV-2) between February 4-26 in 10 districts namely Bokaro, Dhanbad, Dumka, East Singhbhum, Garhwa, Hazaribag, Khunti, Palamu, Ranchi and West Singhbhum.

According to a health department’s press communique issued on Wednesday, as many as 3,965 samples were collected from community and high-risk group. Of the samples collected, 1,774 were found positive for Sars-Cov-2 antibody. This accounts for 44.74% spread.

Among 1,774 samples found positive, 833 came from community and 941 were reported from high-risk group.

According to the survey report, seropositivity was highest in Bokaro from where 425 samples were collected, out of which 245 were found positive for SARS-COV-2 antibody.

In Ranchi, 241 samples out of 464 returned positive for SARS-COV-2 antibody.

Considering Jharkhand’s 3.26 crore population, the size of the samples was small. However, experts say that if samples were collected scientifically, the present size is sufficient for the prediction.

“Under the serosurvey, the samples were collected scientifically from both sectors, including from community and high risk zone. So, around 4,000 samples were enough for making the prediction,” said Dr Dewesh Kumar, assistant professor of department of preventive and social medicine at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The survey among other things recommends to escalate Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the state at the earliest to achieve faster rate of population immunity. Besides, it focuses on continuation of the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour without complacency.