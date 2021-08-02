Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 5 held in Ranchi advocate murder case
ranchi news

5 held in Ranchi advocate murder case

The police on Monday claimed to have cracked the recent murder case of a Ranchi advocate with the arrest of five persons
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 09:41 PM IST
HT Image

The police on Monday claimed to have cracked the recent murder case of a Ranchi advocate with the arrest of five persons.

Police said initial investigation suggested land dispute as the reason behind the murder.

Ranchi senior superintendent of police Surendra Jha said they have recovered the arms and vehicles used in the crime.

Advocate Manoj Jha, a resident of Church road in Ranchi, was killed in Radgaon area under Bundu police station while he was overseeing construction on a piece of land owned by one of his clients, an educational institution, last week.

“We have recovered the arms and the bike used in the crime. We have also recovered the vehicle they used to flee the city. We are looking for few more people involved in the incident. They will be arrested soon,” said Jha

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP