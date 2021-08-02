5 held in Ranchi advocate murder case

The police on Monday claimed to have cracked the recent murder case of a Ranchi advocate with the arrest of five persons.

Police said initial investigation suggested land dispute as the reason behind the murder.

Ranchi senior superintendent of police Surendra Jha said they have recovered the arms and vehicles used in the crime.

Advocate Manoj Jha, a resident of Church road in Ranchi, was killed in Radgaon area under Bundu police station while he was overseeing construction on a piece of land owned by one of his clients, an educational institution, last week.

“We have recovered the arms and the bike used in the crime. We have also recovered the vehicle they used to flee the city. We are looking for few more people involved in the incident. They will be arrested soon,” said Jha