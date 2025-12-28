Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

50-year-old man trampled to death by elephants in Chandil

ByDebashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 10:57 pm IST

“The 50-year-old deceased has been identified as Gourango Mahato alias Buka Mahato of Letemda village. He was apparently attacked by wild elephants around 3 am on Sunday, after he had gone to his barn to investigate a sound he had heard, mistaking it for the movements of his bulls. However, an elephant was already there and trampled him to death,” Rana Pratap Mahato, Chandil ranger, told the media on Sunday.

A 50-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Letemda panchayat under the Kukru block of Chandil sub-division in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

A 50-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Letemda panchayat/ (PTI/Representative use)
A 50-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Letemda panchayat/ (PTI/Representative use)

“The 50-year-old deceased has been identified as Gourango Mahato alias Buka Mahato of Letemda village. He was apparently attacked by wild elephants around 3 am on Sunday, after he had gone to his barn to investigate a sound he had heard, mistaking it for the movements of his bulls. However, an elephant was already there and trampled him to death. We have provided his family with 50,000 as instant relief, and the remaining 3.50 lakh in compensation will be paid after the necessary documentation and paperwork are completed. The police have sent the body to Seraikela Sadar Hospital (SSH) for post-mortem,” Rana Pratap Mahato, Chandil ranger, told the media on Sunday.

After the news spread, panic gripped villagers demanded that the forest department take necessary measures to stop the menace of wild elephants rampaging in the area for the past month.

It may be noted that another villager, Kokil Singh, was seriously injured after being attacked by a wild elephant near Hundru Pathardih village in Nimdih block of the district in the early hours of December 25. He is still undergoing treatment at a hospital.

As per official records, two people have been killed by wild elephants in the Chandil sub-division during the past couple of months.

News / Cities / Ranchi / 50-year-old man trampled to death by elephants in Chandil
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On