50-year-old man trampled to death by elephants in Chandil

A 50-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Letemda panchayat under the Kukru block of Chandil sub-division in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. A 50-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Letemda panchayat/ (PTI/Representative use)

“The 50-year-old deceased has been identified as Gourango Mahato alias Buka Mahato of Letemda village. He was apparently attacked by wild elephants around 3 am on Sunday, after he had gone to his barn to investigate a sound he had heard, mistaking it for the movements of his bulls. However, an elephant was already there and trampled him to death. We have provided his family with ₹50,000 as instant relief, and the remaining ₹3.50 lakh in compensation will be paid after the necessary documentation and paperwork are completed. The police have sent the body to Seraikela Sadar Hospital (SSH) for post-mortem,” Rana Pratap Mahato, Chandil ranger, told the media on Sunday.

After the news spread, panic gripped villagers demanded that the forest department take necessary measures to stop the menace of wild elephants rampaging in the area for the past month.

It may be noted that another villager, Kokil Singh, was seriously injured after being attacked by a wild elephant near Hundru Pathardih village in Nimdih block of the district in the early hours of December 25. He is still undergoing treatment at a hospital.

As per official records, two people have been killed by wild elephants in the Chandil sub-division during the past couple of months.