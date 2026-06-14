‘75% earnings go to CM’: Marandi alleges top-level patronage after 4 die in illegal mine tragedy, Cong hits back

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi on Sunday alleged that the chief minister’s office (CMO) was directly involved in an illegal mining racket operating across the state.

Rescue work underway at a 40-ft-deep unauthorised mine, in Ramgarh district. At least four persons died of suspected asphyxiation while allegedly carrying out mining here. (PTI)

The allegations came after Marandi visited the Argadda area in Ramgarh district to assess the situation following a tragic accident at an illegal coal mine that claimed the lives of four labourers on Saturday.

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The victims, identified as Deva Bedia, Dablu Bedia, Kishor Ravani, and Ashish Ghatwar, died of suffocation while trying to rescue another individual who had fallen into a closed, abandoned mine pit.

Expressing his condolences to the grieving families, the BJP leader rejected the administration’s classification of the incident as a mere accident.

“This is a mass killing resulting from administrative negligence, a corrupt system, and an insensitive establishment,” Marandi told reporters.

Marandi said: “Fencing off closed mines and ensuring public safety is the direct responsibility of the district administration and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). What exactly are the Ramgarh DC, SP and CCL management drawing salaries for?”

Levelling direct corruption charges against the state’s highest office, Marandi claimed a structured syndicate governed the illegal trade. According to him 75% of earnings were channelled directly to the CMO and 25% shared among brokers, middlemen, local police, administrative officials, and the forest department.

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{{^usCountry}} “According to the information I am getting, the CMO plays a direct role in the illegal mining operations in the state. Regardless of the nature of the illegal trade, 75% of the earnings go to the CM, while the remaining 25% is shared among brokers, middlemen, the police and administration, and others. Not only are the government and administration involved in this racket, but the forest department is also complicit,” Marandi alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “According to the information I am getting, the CMO plays a direct role in the illegal mining operations in the state. Regardless of the nature of the illegal trade, 75% of the earnings go to the CM, while the remaining 25% is shared among brokers, middlemen, the police and administration, and others. Not only are the government and administration involved in this racket, but the forest department is also complicit,” Marandi alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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Marandi further said postings of administrative and police officials were decided through “bidding” in the corridors of power.

“When officials pay to get postings, their priority shifts from public safety to hafta vasooli (illegal extortion). Ramgarh is now rivalling Dhanbad in coal theft and police patronage,” he remarked.

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The LoP highlighted shocking lapses following the tragedy, claiming that ₹5,000 was extorted from the impoverished families for conducting rescue operations. Furthermore, he alleged that instead of being rushed to a specialised hospital for emergency care, the critically suffocated victims were taken to the Sadar Hospital, where preparations for autopsy was immediately initiated.

“This reveals the grotesque face of a shameless system that seeks to profit even from the deaths of the poor,” Marandi said.

According to Marandi, the area currently operated over 100 illegal, tunnel-like pits equipped with ventilation fans, proving the highly organised nature of the racket. The affected families have demanded a compensation of ₹10 lakh each from CCL. Marandi urged the CM to immediately order a high-level judicial inquiry.

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He demanded that responsible officials and mafia members face criminal charges akin to homicide rather than mere suspension, alongside dignified financial compensation and government employment for the next of kin.

Congress state spokesperson Sonal Shanti rejected Marandi’s allegation, stating that the proper closure of abandoned coal mines was the responsibility of central agencies, and the state had a limited role to play.

“The responsibility for closing and securing abandoned mines lies entirely with central government agencies like Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), not the state government,” Shanti said rejecting the allegations of Marandi.

Shanti said: “The state government has taken strict, comprehensive action to crack down on illegal mining across Jharkhand, and it is highly unfortunate that the Opposition is politicising a tragic accident involving poor labourers for mere electoral gains,” Shanti added.

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Targeting Marandi’s sudden shift in stance, Shanti remarked, “It is amusing to note that Babulal Marandi has started observing corruption in the Hemant Soren government only after he joined the BJP. When he was outside the saffron fold, his perspective on the state’s functioning was entirely different. His baseless allegations of percentage sharing are nothing but a desperate political script handed to him by his new masters to deflect from the failures of central public sector undertakings in securing their own lease areas.”