Ranchi, Jharkhand has witnessed 9,438 snakebite cases since 2022, with a steady rise in the number of such incidents over the years, prompting the state health department to instruct doctors to comply with the official guidelines in dealing with such cases. 9,438 snakebite cases in Jharkhand since 2022, health dept asks docs to comply with guidelines

In 2022, the state recorded 392 snakebite cases, which rose to 1,647 with 15 deaths in 2023, 2,760 incidents with 22 deaths in 2024 and 4,078 cases with 26 deaths in 2025, data from the state health department showed.

Till April 2026, Jharkhand recorded 561 snakebite cases.

The Mission Director of the National Health Mission , Jharkhand, Shashi Prakash Jha, said all the civil surgeons have been asked to strictly implement the national snakebite management protocol prescribed by the Union Ministry of Health.

"The government has recently notified snakebite cases and related deaths as a notifiable disease," he said.

The National Action Plan launched by the National Centre for Disease Control aims to reduce snakebite deaths and disabilities by 50 per cent by the year 2030.

Experts, however, said that of the more than 250 snake species found in Jharkhand, only 25 per cent are venomous.

They added that most deaths are not caused by the snake's venom itself, but rather by extreme fear and panic that lead to cardiac arrest.

A detailed analysis of snakebite deaths by the Health Department has found that the leading causes are delays in reaching hospitals and initiating treatment, coupled with a serious lack of awareness in the community.

In rural areas, people continue to fall prey to faith healing, herbal remedies by local quacks, and snakebite charmers involving rituals and superstitions, Jha said.

He added that people should be aware of not missing the golden hour after the incident of snakebite.

The Health Department has directed all district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres, and medical colleges to ensure full availability of anti-snake venom serum.

The life-saving drug has been added to the essential medicines list, the official said.

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