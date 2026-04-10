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Accountant siphoned off 6 crore from Treasury salary disbursement account: Official

Accountant siphoned off ₹6 crore from Treasury salary disbursement account: Official

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Bokaro, Investigations have revealed that more than 6 crore was allegedly withdrawn from the treasury's salary disbursement account in Bokaro district by a police department accountant, an official said on Friday.

Accountant siphoned off 6 crore from Treasury salary disbursement account: Official

Bokaro Deputy Commissioner , Ajay Nath Jha, said that the amount was earlier reported to be 4.29 crore, but the investigation has now revealed that it has increased to more than 6 crore.

"So far, it has come to light that the accused accountant withdrew more than 6 crore in the names of Ram Naresh Singh, Upendra Singh, S Kumar and several others. Considering the seriousness of the matter, I have constituted a four-member inquiry team under the chairmanship of the Additional Development Commissioner," the DC said.

At the same time, a separate investigation is also underway at the state level, he said.

"The case of illegal withdrawal from the treasury is extremely serious. It has been taken up under the zero-tolerance policy. The investigation is ongoing, and strict legal action will be taken against all those found guilty," he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Accountant siphoned off 6 crore from Treasury salary disbursement account: Official
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Accountant siphoned off 6 crore from Treasury salary disbursement account: Official
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