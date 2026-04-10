Bokaro, Investigations have revealed that more than ₹6 crore was allegedly withdrawn from the treasury's salary disbursement account in Bokaro district by a police department accountant, an official said on Friday.

Accountant siphoned off ₹ 6 crore from Treasury salary disbursement account: Official

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Bokaro Deputy Commissioner , Ajay Nath Jha, said that the amount was earlier reported to be ₹4.29 crore, but the investigation has now revealed that it has increased to more than ₹6 crore.

"So far, it has come to light that the accused accountant withdrew more than ₹6 crore in the names of Ram Naresh Singh, Upendra Singh, S Kumar and several others. Considering the seriousness of the matter, I have constituted a four-member inquiry team under the chairmanship of the Additional Development Commissioner," the DC said.

At the same time, a separate investigation is also underway at the state level, he said.

"The case of illegal withdrawal from the treasury is extremely serious. It has been taken up under the zero-tolerance policy. The investigation is ongoing, and strict legal action will be taken against all those found guilty," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused, Kaushal Kumar Pandey, was arrested on Tuesday following an FIR lodged by treasury officer Gulab Chand Oraon at Bokaro Steel City police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused, Kaushal Kumar Pandey, was arrested on Tuesday following an FIR lodged by treasury officer Gulab Chand Oraon at Bokaro Steel City police station. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Initially, the case came to light regarding the withdrawal of ₹3.15 crore from the salary head of a sub-inspector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, the case came to light regarding the withdrawal of ₹3.15 crore from the salary head of a sub-inspector. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, an inquiry at the drawing and disbursing officer level on the e-Kuber Bill Management System revealed that ₹4.29 crore was fraudulently withdrawn 63 times over 25 months under the salary head in the name of Havildar Upendra Singh, who had retired in July 2016. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, an inquiry at the drawing and disbursing officer level on the e-Kuber Bill Management System revealed that ₹4.29 crore was fraudulently withdrawn 63 times over 25 months under the salary head in the name of Havildar Upendra Singh, who had retired in July 2016. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pandey admitted that he had continued to withdraw the money by editing the date of birth and account number of the retired havildar in the portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pandey admitted that he had continued to withdraw the money by editing the date of birth and account number of the retired havildar in the portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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