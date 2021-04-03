Active cases breach 4k-mark in state; RIMS ICU beds full

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand crossed the 4,000-mark for the first time this year on Saturday even as the state discovered 873 new cases, including 472 cases in Ranchi alone, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

With this, the state’s tally on April 3 rose to 126,458 cases, including 120,723 recoveries, 4613 active cases and 1,122 deaths. The steep growth in positive cases has led to high bed occupancy that has posed a challenge in front of district administrations to set up dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, especially in state capital Ranchi that accounts for over 50% of the state’s total active caseload.

Jharkhand’s government-owned premiere medical college and hospital, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), was now running with full bed occupancy in its intensive care units (ICU). “All beds in Covid-19 ICU are now full. All beds in Covid-19 wards are also occupied. It appears that two Covid-19 wards in the medicine department, which were closed when cases dipped, will have to be made functional. There are paying wards also for stable patients,” said a RIMS doctor deputed in Covid-19 ward.

Besides RIMS, Ranchi has currently three government-owned dedicated--Sadar Hospital, CCL’s Gandhinagar hospital and an isolation centre at Khelgaon.

The Sadar Hospital has 59 ICU beds, RIMS has 25 and CCL’s hospital has 10 ICU beds. However, ICU facility was not available at the 700-bed isolation centre at Khelgaon.

“The isolation centre at Khelgaon is kept ready for patients. Doctors have also been deputed. This centre has oxygen support facility but not ICU beds,” said Ranchi civil surgeon VB Prasad.

Jharkhand, after the recently concluded festival of Holi, reported 3,368 cases in the last five days with a daily average of over 673 cases. Ranchi alone discovered 1,822 cases during this period, registering a daily average of over 364 cases.

Ranchi has so far reported 36,679 positive cases, including 2,622 active cases, 33,795 recoveries and 262 deaths.

On Saturday it reported 472 cases.