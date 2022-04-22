After CM Soren, his minister faces EC probe
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun a probe against Jharkhand’s water and sanitation minister Mithlesh Thakur after receiving a complaint that has sought his disqualification from the state assembly for allegedly violating section 9 A of the Representation of People’s Act, 1950, while citing his association with a construction firm.
Earlier this month, the ECI had begun a probe against chief minister Hemant Soren to determine if he violated the “office of profit” law by granting a stone chips mining lease to himself.
In the complainant against Thakur, RTI activist and lawyer Sunil Mahto has said in his petition to the ECI that the minister, who represents Garhwa in the assembly, was a director in Satyam Builders, which was engaged in taking government contracts.
“He declared in his 2014 election affidavit that he was director in Satyam Builders. He mentioned nothing about his position in the firm in 2019 election affidavit when he became an MLA. He only showed he has some investment in that firm. However, many of the government contracts his firm took were in existence even after 2019. It’s a clear violation of section 9A of the Representative of People’s Act, 1950,” Mahto has argued.
Following the complaint on March 26, 2022, the ECI on April 5 directed the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Jharkhand to take appropriate action and intimate the election body about the same.
On April 19, Jharkhand CEO K Ravi Kumar wrote written to Garhwa district electoral officer-cum- deputy commissioner to take appropriate action in regards to the complaint.
In his defence, Thakur, who belongs to CM Soren’s party JMM, told reporters he had not violated any rule as he had already dissociated himself for the firm Satyam Builders before he became a legislator.
Uttar Pradesh budget to earmark subsidy for free power supply to farmers
The Yogi Adityanath government will make provision of additional cash subsidy in the forthcoming annual budget to enable the U. P Power Corporation Ltd to provide free power to farmers in Uttar Pradesh in keeping with the ruling BJP's pre-poll promise, energy department officials said. The government is expected to present the annual budget for the year 2022-23 in the state's bicameral legislature in May-June.
Shivpal meets Azam Khan in jail, says Samajwadi Party not doing anything for him
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav on Friday met senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Sitapur jail and made a direct attack on the SP while also mentioning party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's name in connection with Azam Khan's situation. It was Shivpal Yadav's second visit to Azam Khan in jail. Both Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan's camp are reportedly upset with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over their “treatment”.
Murder accused walks free after 26 years in jail
An undertrial prisoner from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, who spent nearly three decades in a jail in Bihar's Gopalganj on charges of murdering his friend without ever being convicted, finally walked free on Friday, lawyers involved in the case said. On June 18, 1993, his friend Suryanarayan Bhagat son Satyanarayan filed a case against a native of Tandwa village in Deoria district of UP, Birbal Bhagat, accusing him of abduction and murder of his father. Days later, Deoria police recovered an unidentified body and disposed it after 72 hours.
Rumblings in Bihar BJP over assembly bypoll loss ahead of Shah’s visit
The defeat in Bochahan assembly bypoll continues to rile the BJP, which has become the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly following the recent defection of all three MLAs of its former ally Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni. Earlier this month, opposition RJD won the Bochahan seat, defeating BJP by a margin of nearly 36,000 votes. In 2020, the seat was won by VIP, which had fought the polls as part of NDA.
Rumours fly as Nitish visits Lalu’s family
In a move that has set off intense speculation about a political realignment in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday visited former CM Rabri Devi, hours after her husband Lalu Prasad, who has been Kumar's sworn rival in state politics for long barring a few years they have joined hands for, was granted bail in a fodder scam case he was earlier convicted in.
