Amid Covid-19 surge, Jharkhand to run campaign against those not wearing mask

According to the union health ministry, there are 599 active cases in Jharkhand whereas 1,19,160 people have recovered from the disease till now.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:27 PM IST
90 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry's update on Thursday morning.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Amid the increasing Covid-19 cases, the Jharkhand health department on Thursday directed all district officials to start a special campaign to check those who are not wearing masks and take action against them.

According to the Union health ministry, there are 599 active cases in Jharkhand whereas 1,19,160 people have recovered from the disease till now. 90 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry's update on Thursday morning.

"The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state now stands at 1,094," the ministry said.

Overall, India registered 35,871 fresh cases and 172 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the chief ministers and asked them to take measures in order to check the spread of growing Covid-19 cases.

