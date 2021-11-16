An ocean of info with us after Maoist Kishan Da’s arrest: J’khand DGP

It would take months to study and analyse the information obtained during interrogation of dreaded Maoist Prashant Bose, Jharkhand director general of police Neeraj Sinha said on Tuesday, even as security agencies from other states also joined the questioning here.

Bose alias Kishan Da was arrested last week along with his four associates from Saraikela-Kharsawan district.

“The volume of information we have following his arrest is like an ocean that would take months to study and analyse. Currently, we are doing physical interrogation after taking him on remand on Monday. Officers from other states have also joined the interrogation. Once we are done with it, we plan to deploy around 100 of our men across hierarchies to study and analyse the set of information that we already have with us,” DGP Sinha said on Tuesday.

However, the state police chief refused to share the source of the information they have, including those in the lone pen drive and the two SD cards they have shown in the seizure list as part of recovery from the arrested Maoist.

Bose, a member of the CPI (Maoists) Politburo, his wife Sheela Marandi, herself a member of the central committee, and their four other accomplices were arrested on November 12 from Giddibera toll plaza under Kandra police station limits when they were paying toll fee for the white SUV they were travelling in as they did not have a Fastag facility.

Sources said septuagenarian Bose, who now has difficulty in walking, was on his way to attend a high profile meeting of the Maoists in the forest area under Tonto police station in West Singhbhum district.

A top official, who is part of the anti-Naxal operations in the state, said the arrest was done after specific inputs from the intelligence bureau (IB) about his movement from the Parasnath area in Giridih district in North Chhotanagpur to Saranda area in the Kolhan division.

“A dedicated team of IB had been tracking his movement for the past 4-5 months. On November 12, his movement was being tracked from 4 am until 11 am when he was arrested. An active mobile on that vehicle helped in tracking his movement,” the officer said.

With their top ideologue landing in the police net, the CPI (Maoists) has called for Bharat Bandh on November 20, besides observing “Pratirodh Diwas” from November 15 to 19.

DGP Sinha said all districts have been put on high alert in wake of the call given by the Maoists. “Retaliation is not unexpected as their biggest living ideologue is in our net. We have made all preparations to meet any eventuality,” added Sinha.

