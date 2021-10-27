Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anti-corruption team raids police station, thrashed by cop they tried to arrest
ranchi news

Anti-corruption team raids police station, thrashed by cop they tried to arrest

ACB officer Karunanand Ram said the team laid a trap at Ranka police station in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district for the officer who allegedly demanded a ₹36,000 bribe to settle a police complaint.
Senior Jharkhand police officers rushed from Garhwa district headquarters to help resolve the matter after some local police officers attacked an ACB team that went to carry out a raid in a bribery complaint. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 10:49 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

RANCHI: A team of Jharkhand’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) was attacked by some police officers at Ranka police station in Garhwa district on Wednesday evening when the ACB team raided the station to arrest an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for accepting a bribe.

Police officer Kamlesh Kumar, who was on the radar of the ACB team, led the offensive against the raiding party. He is on the run, an ACB official said outside the police station in Garhwa, 200km from state capital Ranchi.

ACB assistant sub-inspector Ajit Kumar Ekka was injured in the incident.

ACB deputy superintendent of police Karunanand Ram told reporters that the ACB team reached the police station on a complaint of a local resident Santosh Korea against Ranka police station ASI Kamlesh Kumar who allegedly demanded a 36,000 bribe to settle a police complaint.

“When we reached here, the complainant was asked to hand over the bribe money to Chowkidar Sunil Thakur. In the meanwhile, Kamlesh Kumar and others attacked our team. Our ASI and other constable were beaten in one of the rooms by Kamlesh and others including another ASI. They also threatened to shoot the raiding team. I managed to pull them out after revealing our identity. Ajit was injured in the incident,” said Ram.

Rama said they have detained chowkidar Sunil Thakur and are initiating the process to get a case registered against the people who attacked the ACB team.

Senior district police officers are also camping at the police station to resolve the matter and further legal action.

