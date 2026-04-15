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BJP delegation meets guv, demands CBI probe into ‘paper leak’

BJP demands a CBI probe into alleged paper leaks in Jharkhand's JSSC exam, citing arrests of a "Solver Gang," while Congress defends the exam's integrity.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:02 am IST
By Raj Kumar, Ranchi
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The Jharkhand unit of BJP knocked the door of Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, demanding a CBI probe into the JSSC Excise Constable exam, alleging that the state had once again been “tarnished by a serious matter like a paper leak”.

A Jharkhand BJP delegation meets Governor Santosh Gangwar in Ranchi on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

The party highlighted a massive raid in Tamar where over 166 people were arrested. The letter claims a “Solver Gang” was caught red-handed, noting that “deals for 15-15 lakh rupees per candidate have been disclosed”.

“Despite these arrests and the recovery of laptops and notes, the JSSC continues to deny any leakage. With this attitude, it is natural that something seems fishy,” a memorandum by BJP to the governor reads.

The memorandum paints a grim picture of the state’s recruitment process, asserting that this is “not the first black spot of a paper leak on Jharkhand’s forehead”.

The letter levels heavy accusations against the current administration: “The dreams of lakhs of hardworking youth are being ruthlessly crushed under this government. This government is not providing jobs, but rather openly auctioning the future of the youth. Justice cannot be obtained at all from the state’s police and agencies,” the letter reads.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / BJP delegation meets guv, demands CBI probe into ‘paper leak’
Home / Cities / Ranchi / BJP delegation meets guv, demands CBI probe into ‘paper leak’
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