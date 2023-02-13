Home / Cities / Ranchi News / BJP MLA’s son dies by suicide in Ranchi

BJP MLA's son dies by suicide in Ranchi

ranchi news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 10:57 PM IST

Nitai Rajwar, general secretary of BJP’s Ranchi unit said the deceased had recently returned from Delhi and was under ‘stress’ due to his performance in the competitive exams

Former CM and BJP leader Babulal Marandi at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science, where the body was kept after the autopsy on Monday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

RANCHI: Son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator died during treatment at a private hospital in Ranchi on Monday, a day after he allegedly consumed poison when he was at his friend’s place, police said.

The BJP legislator is himself in a Hyderabad hospital for the past two years due to severe ailment in his lungs after contracting Covid-19. His elder son, an engineering graduate, was preparing for competitive exams in New Delhi.

“He was at his friend’s place in Silli. He was brought to the hospital on Sunday night after he allegedly consumed poison and he died during treatment. An autopsy was conducted and the body handed was over to the family today. Till now, the family has not given any written complaint related to the incident. If they do, we will proceed accordingly,” said Naushad Alam, superintendent of police, Ranchi (rural).

Nitai Rajwar, general secretary of BJP’s Ranchi unit, who was with the family at the hospital said the deceased had recently returned from Delhi and was under ‘stress’ due to his performance in the competitive exams.

“Last night, he told his mother he had committed a mistake by taking such a step. We thought he would recover but he passed away around 6 am today,” Rajwar said.

Story Saved
×
Monday, February 13, 2023
