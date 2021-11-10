Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP slams state order for teachers to sell jute bags used in midday meal scheme

The state BJP has alleged that the Jharkhand government is forcing school teachers to sell jute bags that were used in the midday meal scheme.
Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato, however, said there will be no disturbance in teaching due to the order and the government is also willing to review it. (PTI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 06:43 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

BJP in Jharkhand has slammed an order by the state's Midday Meal Authority under which district education superintendents have been asked to make arrangements to sell jute bags that have been used under the scheme.

The BJP has alleged that the Jharkhand government is forcing school teachers to sell jute bags that were used in the scheme.

Jharkhand Midday Meal Authority issued an order last month to the district education superintendents, to make arrangements to sell jute bags used in the scheme.

The amount from selling the bags is to be deposited into the account of Saraswati Vahini Sanchalan Samiti.

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratuk Shahdeo alleged that the state government "is forcing school teachers to sell jute bags which were used in mid-day meal scheme". He said this will affect their focus on teaching.

"There are many schools where there is only one or two para teachers and no supporting staff. The teachers would be forced to sell the jute bags. The Education Minister should have thought twice before passing an order like this," Shahdeo told ANI.

Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato, however, said there will be no disturbance in teaching due to the order and the government is also willing to review it.

"It is not like that they are going to sell it (jute bag) in the market. We are reviewing it. If teaching or study is disturbed by this, we will stop this. Practically there will be no disturbance. There is no issue. There's nothing like teachers being forced to sell (jute bags)," he said.

