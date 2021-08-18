Jharkhand: BJP leader’s aide booked for rape, alleges vendetta

The Jharkhand Police have booked Sunil Tiwari, an aide to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babulal Marandi, for allegedly raping his 20-year-old domestic help last year, according to the First Information Report filed in the case.

The case was filed in Ranchi on a complaint of the woman, who has accused Tiwari of raping her in March 2020.

Ranchi Police superintendent Sourabh, who goes by single name, said he would speak on the issue later as he was busy. Senior police superintendent Surendra Jha did not take calls for comments.

Tiwari accused the government of framing him as he has filed a writ petition against chief minister Hemant Soren. “I have filed a writ petition in Supreme Court in the rape allegation against chief minister Hemant Soren by a Mumbai girl, seeking a CBI investigation in the incident. The case is to come up for hearing on August 23. The case against me is a result of that. I had written to the chief secretary, home secretary, Ranchi police as well as government of India on June 19 seeking protection. I clearly mentioned in the letter that I was getting threats from different quarters not to pursue the case,” said Tiwari.

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha said the government would take adequate action as per the law. “The girl (domestic help) has filed a police complaint. The concerned authorities would do adequate investigation and act accordingly,” said JMM spokesman Manoj Pandey.