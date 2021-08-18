Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand: BJP leader’s aide booked for rape, alleges vendetta
ranchi news

Jharkhand: BJP leader’s aide booked for rape, alleges vendetta

The Jharkhand Police have booked Sunil Tiwari, an aide to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babulal Marandi, for allegedly raping his 20-year-old domestic help last year, according to the First Information Report filed in the case
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 18, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Representational image.

The Jharkhand Police have booked Sunil Tiwari, an aide to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babulal Marandi, for allegedly raping his 20-year-old domestic help last year, according to the First Information Report filed in the case.

The case was filed in Ranchi on a complaint of the woman, who has accused Tiwari of raping her in March 2020.

Ranchi Police superintendent Sourabh, who goes by single name, said he would speak on the issue later as he was busy. Senior police superintendent Surendra Jha did not take calls for comments.

Tiwari accused the government of framing him as he has filed a writ petition against chief minister Hemant Soren. “I have filed a writ petition in Supreme Court in the rape allegation against chief minister Hemant Soren by a Mumbai girl, seeking a CBI investigation in the incident. The case is to come up for hearing on August 23. The case against me is a result of that. I had written to the chief secretary, home secretary, Ranchi police as well as government of India on June 19 seeking protection. I clearly mentioned in the letter that I was getting threats from different quarters not to pursue the case,” said Tiwari.

Also Read | Jharkhand cyber cheats: Gang swindled 37 retd UP police, govt officials in past few months

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha said the government would take adequate action as per the law. “The girl (domestic help) has filed a police complaint. The concerned authorities would do adequate investigation and act accordingly,” said JMM spokesman Manoj Pandey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Drone captures its own rescue, viral video wows people. Seen it yet?

Doggo gets bamboozled after meeting tiny kitten. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows one-month-old baby penguin getting fed. It may make you say 'aww'

Anand Mahindra tweets about dosa maker whose skills can put robots to shame
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP