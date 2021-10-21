BSL calls off interview as locals protest recruitment of ‘outsiders’

The management of Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL) cancelled the final interview of shortlisted candidates for the post of attendant-cum-technician trainees after locals staged protest against the recruitment exercise on Thursday.

The local youth, under the banner of the Displaced Apprentices Association (VAS), blocked the main gates of BSL headquarter, Human Resource Department (HRD) and SAIL Refractories Unit headquarters, obstructing the exercise to begin.

The protesters claimed that majority of the candidates had come from Rajasthan and other states on receiving call for the interview by BSL management, after their selection in written examination.

“The locals have given their land for establishing these plants. We have also completed the plant training (Apprentice). For the last few years, we have been demanding jobs from BSL management who had imparted us training on the assurance of jobs. However, despite repeated requests, we are not being provided jobs. We will not allow outsiders to get these jobs,” said Ahmed Hussain of VAS.

Agitators scuffled with BSL security guards when they tried to stop the eligible candidates at SRU Headquarter, Sector 4, where the interview was to be held. Senior police officials arrived at the plant and brought the situation under control.

Chief of communication, BSL, Manikant Dhan, said the Thursday interview was cancelled due to the protest. “Today’s interview could not be held. The situation is being reviewed for further course of action,” he said.

The development comes at a time when demand for giving priority to locals in all kinds of recruitments has been gaining ground across the state, with active support from political class. The Hemant Soren government recently made a law to reserve 75% jobs and monthly salary of up to ₹40,000 even in the private sector for locals.

The state government has also tweaked the state employment policy for grade 3 and 4 jobs in the government sector, giving priority to locals.

Sources said SAIL-BSL had come out with vacancies of 49 attendant-cum-technician trainees under the special recruitment drive. Over 100 candidates who were selected in the written examination had been called for an interview from October 21 to 23.