Budget session begins today, Speaker chairs all-party meet

The fifth budget session of the sixth Jharkhand Assembly would begin on Wednesday, even as Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Tuesday chaired a host of meetings including an all-party meet to chalk out the strategy for smooth functioning of the month-long session, people aware of the development said. Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato chairs an all-party meet in Ranchi on Tuesday

The session will be held from February 18 to March 19, with 19 business days, during which the state budget for the financial year 2026–27 will be tabled on February 24.

Officials said the Speaker held a host of meetings including an all-party meeting, which was attended by chief minister Hemant Soren, leader of opposition Babulal Marandi, Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav and representatives of other parties.

The Speaker said all parties had decided to cooperate for smooth running of the House. The issue regarding the change in business day on February 23 was also discussed in the meeting.

“As per the fixed itinerary, February 23 was also a business day. However, the election for the urban local bodies has also been fixed for February 23, which has been declared as a public holiday. So it was agreed in the all-party meeting to fix a different date against February 23. The date will be decided in the business advisory committee (BAC) meeting on Wednesday,” Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said.

Officials said the new date might be February 21 as the House was scheduled to discuss and pass the supplementary budget on February 23. “The budget for the financial year 2026-27 is to be tabled on February 24. The third supplementary budget is scheduled to be tabled on February 20 and February 23 was marked for discussion and passing it. Since it has to be done before tabling the budget, it would be advanced to February 21, which was earlier an off day for the assembly,” an official said.

Earlier, the Speaker also held an extensive meeting with senior government officials and directed them a host of directions, especially regarding providing answers to all questions raised by the members and action taken on the assurances given by the government against the issues raised by the members.

Referring to members’ concerns over departmental replies, the Speaker said all officials have been directed to make necessary arrangements and remain fully prepared.

“Raising questions is a fundamental right of the MLAs. I have instructed officials to provide appropriate and timely responses to the queries raised in the House. The issue of pending action against the assurances also came up for discussion. It is true that the list has become long. Action needs to be taken at earliest,” the Speaker said.