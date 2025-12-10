Coal India chairman visits gas leak site in Dhanbad’s Kenduadih Colliery area

Coal India Limited (CIL) chairman Sanoj Kumar Jha on Wednesday undertook an extensive review of the gas emissions in the Kenduadih Colliery area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL)’s PB Area, directing all agencies to prioritise safety, coordinated mitigation, and continuous support for affected families. CIL chairman Sanoj Kumar Jha inspected the affected pockets and reviewed gas-level monitoring data. (ANI)

His visit came a day after BCCL CMD Manoj Kumar Agarwal inspected the area late on Monday night to assess ground conditions and ongoing relief arrangements.

According to officials, during his field visit, the CIL chairman inspected the affected pockets, reviewed gas-level monitoring data, and interacted with technical teams from BCCL, CIMFR, and DGMS.

“Officials briefed him on the current emissions pattern and the steps being taken to stabilise the underground environment. While calling the situation “a matter that requires close and sustained monitoring”, he emphasised that safeguarding human life remained the foremost priority,” an official said.

“Our primary focus is to ensure that every family stays safe and receives all necessary support,” Jha told the media, adding that temporary relocation was being encouraged purely as a precautionary measure.

Jha, accompanied by the BCCL CMD and senior officers, also visited the relief camp established for evacuated residents, where he reviewed food, water, accommodation, and sanitation facilities. He interacted with the families staying there and assured them of continued support.

“We are committed to providing comfortable and reliable arrangements for all affected households. Every requirement of the community will be addressed promptly,” he said, after directing officials to strengthen camp facilities further and ensure seamless coordination among field teams.

A special medical camp set up in the Putki–Balihari Area also came under review. Doctors and paramedical teams briefed the chairman on the health profile of the relocated residents and the ongoing medical assistance.

Appreciating the efforts of the medical staff, he said, “Our health teams are working with full dedication. Continuous medical care and regular check-ups will remain available as long as needed.”

Jha later visited Kustore Hospital to meet patients undergoing treatment for gas-related symptoms and instructed the hospital administration to maintain round-the-clock monitoring.

At Koyla Bhawan, Jha chaired a high-level meeting with senior BCCL officials, district authorities, and technical experts to assess the broader response strategy, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, he stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination, timely technical interventions, and transparent communication with the community.

“We are taking a structured and science-based approach to resolve the situation. All agencies are working together with complete commitment,” he said.