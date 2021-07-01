Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Cong legislator Amba Prasad booked for ‘obstructing public servants on duty’
ranchi news

Cong legislator Amba Prasad booked for ‘obstructing public servants on duty’

Hazaribag police have booked Congress legislator from Barkagaon Amba Prasad for “obstructing public servants from doing their duty” after half a dozen tractor drivers, whose vehicles were seized and parked at Katkamdag police station, escaped with their vehicles allegedly in the presence of the legislator
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:06 PM IST
HT Image

Hazaribag police have booked Congress legislator from Barkagaon Amba Prasad for “obstructing public servants from doing their duty” after half a dozen tractor drivers, whose vehicles were seized and parked at Katkamdag police station, escaped with their vehicles allegedly in the presence of the legislator.

The drivers of tractors allegedly carrying illegal sand, who fled with the vehicles, are said to be supporters of the legislator. Prasad visited the police station on Tuesday after learning of the seizure and the drivers drove away with their sand-laden tractors allegedly in her presence.

Seven out of eight tractors were seized again and two FIRs were filed in the incident, one against tractor drivers and owners and the second against the legislator.

Meanwhile, police officials said the legislator has also filed a counter case accusing officials of misbehaviour.

“An FIR has been filed against Barakagon MLA under Section 353 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). We also received a complaint from the legislator. We have registered that as well. The investigation is on,” said Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Kartik S.

Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad could not be reached for her comments.

.

