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Country must stay alert amid West Asia crisis: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Country must stay alert amid West Asia crisis: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Published on: May 20, 2026 12:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday cautioned that the country must remain vigilant and prepared to tackle any possible fallout of the escalating crisis in West Asia, although "it is not worrisome for India at present".

Country must stay alert amid West Asia crisis: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Naidu, during his maiden visit to Ranchi, said every sector, including civil aviation, must take responsibility and plan proactively to minimise the impact on citizens and the country.

"The situation is not worrisome at present, but we need to remain alert. Every sector, including civil aviation, has to assess the impact and prepare short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies," Naidu told reporters.

On concerns over rising travel costs amid global uncertainty, Naidu said the Centre had already initiated measures to shield domestic passengers from any burden.

He said the government reduced aviation turbine fuel prices along with landing and parking charges at airports to stabilise fares and support the aviation sector.

Last week, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 25 per cent to 7 per cent.

Naidu received a warm welcome on his arrival in Ranchi and rode pillion with Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on a motorcycle from the airport.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Country must stay alert amid West Asia crisis: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Country must stay alert amid West Asia crisis: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu
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