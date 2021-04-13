Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Covid-19: Ranchi administration reviews preparations at cremation ground
ranchi news

Covid-19: Ranchi administration reviews preparations at cremation ground

During the inspection, the personnel engaged in the cremation work observed Covid-19 protocols.
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 03:44 PM IST
A total of 52 bodies were cremated at the Ghaghra Ghat on Monday which also included the corpses that came on Sunday.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chitra Ranjan inspected preparations at the cremation ground on Monday at Swarnarekha Ghat in Ghaghra after bodies of Covid-19 victims were piled up at the electric crematorium for two days.

Deputy Commissioner Chitra Ranjan said that review took place after information that the cremation of corpses was not being done due to a malfunction in the electric crematorium at Harmu Muktidham.

"As soon as the matter came to our notice, arrangements were made for the cremation bodies at the Ghaghra Ghat with the cooperation of the district administration and the Municipal Corporation," said Ranjan.

"This alternative arrangement will continue with the cooperation of Ranchi Municipal Corporation for the cremation of patients who died due to COVID-19 till the electric crematorium at Harmu Muktidham is fixed," he added.

A total of 52 bodies were cremated at the Ghaghra Ghat on Monday which also included the corpses that came on Sunday.

During the inspection, the personnel engaged in the cremation work observed Covid-19 protocols.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jharkhand reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, 19 fresh fatalities

Ranchi suffers due to shortage of beds; samples pile up

Jharkhand reports 2,296 new Covid-19 cases, death toll crosses 1,200

Ranchi: Cremation machines develop snag due to ‘overburden’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP