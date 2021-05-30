Covid-19: Jharkhand to inoculate 22 high-risk categories on priority basis

Jharkhand has decided to inoculate 22 categories of high-risk population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on priority basis, officials said on Sunday.

The state health department shot off a letter in this regard to all district administrations, asking them to identify the section of population, who, on a daily basis, come in direct interaction or contact with other people due to their nature of jobs, and inoculate them on priority basis.

Among others, the various class of people under these 22 categories include those working at oxygen manufacturing plants and involved in its distribution, persons with disabilities, field railway staff, Railways TTE, drivers, field journalists, court staff, lawyers and their clerks, inmates and staff in jail and correctional homes, newspaper hawkers, vendors at vegetable markets, petrol pump staff, transport workers, those engaged in home delivery, milk distribution, check posts and toll booths.

“It has been noticed that people coming under these 22 categories can be superspreaders of the disease due to their high interaction with common mass on a daily basis. It has been, therefore, decided to inoculate these persons on priority basis as early as possible. A letter was sent on Saturday to all deputy commissioners for taking swift measures in this regard, “ said Sidhartha Tripathi, officer on special duty of IEC wing in health department.

The deputy commissioners concerned have been asked to set up special camps to increase vaccination coverage of this group.

According to health department’s bulletin on May 29 , Jharkhand has so far inoculated 3,426,606 people with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. This includes 2,380,542 beneficiaries above the age of 45 years, 339,316 frontline workers, 203,030 health care workers, and 503,718 people aged between 18-45 years.

Intensive health survey covers 1.15 crore people

Meanwhile, as many as 22.89 lakh households comprising 1.15 crore people have been screened under the ongoing intensive public health survey across the state between May 25-29, officials said on Sunday.

According to health department’s bulletin, the survey found 8,073 people with symptoms of tuberculosis, 58,929 with diabetes and 62,030 with blood pressure and heart-related ailments.

Besides, as many as 78,088 people were found as suspect cases of Covid-19. Out of this, 71,757 underwent Rapid Antigen Test. “Test reports of 771 people turned positive. This includes 27 children below the age of 18 years. Six of them were referred to Covid care centre, and rest were asked to observe home quarantine,” Tripathi said.

The survey will conclude on June 3.

State registers 77 cases of black fungus

Jharkhand has so far reported a total of 77 cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus), including 33 confirmed cases. The state has reported 10 deaths due to the fugal infection, and eight recoveries, according to the health department.

Capital city Ranchi has maximum 23 cases of Mucormycosis, including 11 suspect cases. Ranchi is followed by East Singhbhum, that reported 15 cases, including three suspect cases.

New RT-PCR labs coming up in 7 districts

In order to increase the Covid-19 testing capacity, the state was setting up seven Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories in different districts across the state, officials said on Sunday.

These laboratories are coming up in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Deoghar, Chaibasa, Gumla and Godda.

According to a health department official, the new laboratory in Ranchi will start functioning in a fortnight.

Besides, the department has also proposed to set up seven more RT-PCR laboratories in Giridih, Chatra, Khunti, Garhwa, Pakur, Ramgarh and Simdega.

BOX

Categories of high risk population

1. All workers in Oxygen manufacturing plants, Oxygen Distribution Centers,

Oxygen filling centers, drivers of Oxygen tankers

2. People with disabilities

3. Field staff of Indian Railways

4. Railway TTE and Drivers

5. Airport field and ground staff

6. Field journalist of India

7. Vendors at vegetable markets/haat bazaarvillage level vendor in rural area

8. Petrol pump workers

9. Home delivery agents

10.Newspaper distributors

11.Milk distributors

12.Staff at check post

13.Staff at toll booth

14.Hotels and restaurants staff

15.Staff of shop providing essential supplies

16.Ration shop staff

17.Field officer of labour department

18.Transport worker including taxi, auto and rickshaw pullers

19.Lawyers, law clerks and court staff

20.Transgender

21.COVID volunteers

22.Inmatesof social and correctional homes/ Jails