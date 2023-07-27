CPM leader death: Supporters hit streets in Ranchi; BJP corners state government

The supporters and partymen of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] leader Subhash Munda hit the streets in Ranchi on Thursday, hours after he was allegedly shot dead by two unknown assailants in his office near Daladali Chowk under Nagri police station limits on Wednesday night.

Supporters and partymen of CPI (M) leader Subhash Munda hit the streets in Ranchi on Thursday

Munda, 33, had twice unsuccessfully contested assembly elections, once each from Hatia and Mandar constituencies in Ranchi district.

Kishor Kaushal, Ranchi senior superintendent of police, said, “Three persons arrived on a bike and two allegedly entered his office and shot him. He succumbed to his injuries. We have formed a special investigation team (SIT) led by the city SP (superintendent of police) to probe the matter. We have CCTV footage collected from the nearby area and are probing the case from all possible angles. We are hopeful of cracking the case soon.”

The incident triggered protests in the city with Munda’s supporters blocking Daladali Chowk leading to traffic jams on the arterial road. On Wednesday night, the protesters also resorted to arson torching a liquor shop and breaking vehicles including one of the city SP, said police, adding that they have demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Amidst the protest, all shops in Daladali remained closed throughout the day.

Besides being active in politics, Munda was emerging as a major real estate player in the area. Kamal Bhushan, a former business associate of Munda was killed last year on Ratu road by his close relatives who were also in the real estate business. Kamal’s accountant Sanjay Singh was also killed in the same area earlier this month.

According to the people familiar with the matter, Munda was sitting in his office with 3-4 more persons office when around 8 pm, two assailants walked inside and opened fire at Munda. The others present escaped unhurt. Police said that those present, who are also in the real estate business, are being questioned.

“We are not ruling out any angle. We doubt some insiders are involved in the incident as no unknown person would dare to walk into his office, cross two rooms and kill him,” said Naushad Alam, SP (rural).

The incident also triggered a political slugfest with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cornering the state government over the issue.

“I have repeatedly been saying law and order has collapsed Jharkhand. There have been regular reports of murder and rape. We are giving the government a 48-hour ultimatum to arrest the accused,” said Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, who visited Munda’s home to pay condolences.

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the government was committed to maintaining law and order in the state.

“Last week, the chief minister himself conducted a review of the functioning of Jharkhand police where he has given clear instructions to curb crime. We will see the results soon. All accused in this case would also be arrested soon,” Pandey said.

